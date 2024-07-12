UCLA Basketball: Watch Vicious Adem Bona Dunk in Summer League for Sixers
Welcome to the NBA!
Former UCLA men's basketball star Adem Bona is lighting up both the scoreboard and highlight reel in the Salt Lake City Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers' second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bona made his professional debut on Monday as the 76ers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he helped finish a highlight alley-oop in his opening game.
Already capitalizing on his 6-foot-8 frame, Bona caught the assist from teammate and fellow rookie Jared McCain, before slamming the basketball into the net for the dunk.
This was part of an overall solid debut for Bona, who in total tallied seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while earning his first start. Philadelphia got the win, taking down the Thunder 102-92.
Bona and the Sixers will be back in action over the next two days, as the 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, followed by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
The No. 41 overall pick joins the NBA after two seasons with UCLA, where he was a defensive standout. Bona finished his Bruins career as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team member. He averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his final year of college. He now looks to make an impact in the Summer League, and ideally carve a role for himself on the team's final roster this fall.
