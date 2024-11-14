What UCLA's Mick Cronin Sees, Wants From Freshman Trent Perry
UCLA freshman guard Trent Perry has been a promising young asset for the Bruins in his first three collegiate games.
The former four-star recruit is averaging 18.3 points per game so far in his freshman campaign, posting 5.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal.
As with any freshman, though, there's going to be mistakes. UCLA coach Mick Cronin can live with that, as long as the effort is there.
"Trent's a young, talented guy with a great attitude," Cronin told reporters on Wednesday. "He's very hard on himself because he's analytical. He's so intelligent, he knows when he makes mistakes. I don't have to tell him. And he tries to hold himself to a high standard. I had a talk with him about -- he's got to allow himself to grow, and meaning that just, he's going to make mistakes. Just play through them. Just keep trying to play through them. He's, he's got to give himself some grace."
Cronin said he tries to help Perry with that, but ultimately, he knows what he has done wrong.
"He knows before I say anything," Cronin said. "Some guys, they would have no clue that they made a mistake. He knows every one he makes. He's such a cerebral player. But that's part of it. I just want him to just focus on his effort. Like Skyy [Clark] is doing a great job right now, just focusing on his effort. So he's [Perry] got to allow himself to have some grace. Kobe's [Johnson] been talking to him about it, Kobe's been really trying to help him through that. Because Kobe sees it."
Johnson is also new to this Bruins squad but has three years of experience from his time at USC. He has been around long enough to know that development takes time and mistakes will happen as you grow.
From what Perry has displayed so far, though, it seems the ceiling could be very high for the young guard.
Perry and the Bruins will look to make it carry over their success from their win over Boston University when they take on Lehigh on Friday.
