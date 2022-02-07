Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Crumbles Against Arizona, Arizona State

The Bruins' week went from bad to worse when they followed up their loss to the Wildcats with a massive upset at the hands of the Sun Devils.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

Sam Connon and Travis Reed discuss what went wrong on UCLA men's basketball's most recent road trip, losing the rematch to Arizona before getting upset by Arizona State in three overtimes. From the stagnant offense to the Mac Etienne arrest and the questionable coaching decisions, there was definitely a lot to break down.

"Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

