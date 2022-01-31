UCLA's Tyger Campbell Named to Updated Bob Cousy Award Watch List

With postseason award shows now in sight, the Bruins' leading guard remains in the running for his position's greatest honor.

No. 3 UCLA men's basketball (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) point guard Tyger Campbell was named to the updated midseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, given annually to the top point guard in the country. Campbell was a member of the 20-man preseason watch list released in October, and now he has made the cut for the award's top 10.

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, Auburn's Wendell Green Jr., Baylor's James Akinjo, Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens, Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Oregon's Will Richardson, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler and Villanova's Collin Gillespie were the other members of the midseason watch list. There will be three rounds of fan voting starting Feb. 4 to further narrow down the field, with five finalists set to be announced in March before the winner is eventually selected by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Campbell has started all 18 games for the Bruins so far this season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Although his assists put Campbell on pace for a career-low, he is averaging a career-low in turnovers with 1.2 per game.

By improving his 3-point shooting percentage from 25% last season to 42% this year, Campbell has become one of the most efficient long-range shooters in the Pac-12 while also vastly improving on his defense. Campbell leads Pac-12 point guards with a 3.6 defensive box plus/minus, and his 1.1 defensive win shares rank third at his position in the conference.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has picked up one Pac-12 Player of the Week award, winning it earlier in January after averaging 14 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game on over 60% shooting from the field and from beyond the arc in a pair of wins over Long Beach State and Cal. Campbell's numbers fell off across the board in the ensuing four contests, but he recovered to help lead the Bruins to three wins last week on efficient shooting and award-worthy play.

Campbell's 3.68-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks No. 3 in the nation, just one assist shy of taking hold of first place.

UCLA has taken on three other members of the Cousy Award watch list this season, losing to Nembhard and Richardson but beating Gillespie.

Updated watch lists for the Jerry West, Julius Erving, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards will be released throughout the rest of the week. Guard Johnny Juzang was on the West Award preseason watch list, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. made it for the Erving Award and center Myles Johnson made it for the Abdul-Jabbar Award.

