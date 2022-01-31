Skip to main content
UCLA's Tyger Campbell Named to Updated Bob Cousy Award Watch List

UCLA's Tyger Campbell Named to Updated Bob Cousy Award Watch List

The Bruins' floor general is officially still in the running to be named the top point guard in the nation.

The Bruins' floor general is officially still in the running to be named the top point guard in the nation.

With postseason award shows now in sight, the Bruins' leading guard remains in the running for his position's greatest honor.

No. 3 UCLA men's basketball (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) point guard Tyger Campbell was named to the updated midseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, given annually to the top point guard in the country. Campbell was a member of the 20-man preseason watch list released in October, and now he has made the cut for the award's top 10.

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, Auburn's Wendell Green Jr., Baylor's James Akinjo, Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens, Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Oregon's Will Richardson, Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler and Villanova's Collin Gillespie were the other members of the midseason watch list. There will be three rounds of fan voting starting Feb. 4 to further narrow down the field, with five finalists set to be announced in March before the winner is eventually selected by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Campbell has started all 18 games for the Bruins so far this season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Although his assists put Campbell on pace for a career-low, he is averaging a career-low in turnovers with 1.2 per game.

By improving his 3-point shooting percentage from 25% last season to 42% this year, Campbell has become one of the most efficient long-range shooters in the Pac-12 while also vastly improving on his defense. Campbell leads Pac-12 point guards with a 3.6 defensive box plus/minus, and his 1.1 defensive win shares rank third at his position in the conference.

Read More

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has picked up one Pac-12 Player of the Week award, winning it earlier in January after averaging 14 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game on over 60% shooting from the field and from beyond the arc in a pair of wins over Long Beach State and Cal. Campbell's numbers fell off across the board in the ensuing four contests, but he recovered to help lead the Bruins to three wins last week on efficient shooting and award-worthy play.

Campbell's 3.68-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks No. 3 in the nation, just one assist shy of taking hold of first place.

UCLA has taken on three other members of the Cousy Award watch list this season, losing to Nembhard and Richardson but beating Gillespie.

Updated watch lists for the Jerry West, Julius Erving, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Awards will be released throughout the rest of the week. Guard Johnny Juzang was on the West Award preseason watch list, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. made it for the Erving Award and center Myles Johnson made it for the Abdul-Jabbar Award.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_17587309
Men's Basketball

UCLA's Tyger Campbell Named to Updated Bob Cousy Award Watch List

1 minute ago
USATSI_17566089
Men's Basketball

Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Leaps Forward Following Undefeated Week

3 hours ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Beat Down Cal and Stanford, Silly Mick Cronin-Louisville Rumors

7 hours ago
AQ5A6586
Olympic Sports

Norah Flatley, Young Trio Lift UCLA Gymnastics to Victory Over Arizona

18 hours ago
IMG_7009
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Runs Out of Steam Again, Falls to Oregon State

18 hours ago
USATSI_17586784
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Forces Stanford Into Sloppy Night, Wins Big at Home

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_15082006
Football

UCLA Football Offers Twin North Texas Edge Rushers Gabriel, Grayson Murphy

Jan 29, 2022
FKTUKoDWYAUzRoY
Football

Duke Defensive Lineman Gary Smith III Follows Teammates, Coach to UCLA Football

Jan 29, 2022