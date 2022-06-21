UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2024 Point Guard Dedan Thomas

The Bruins have extended another offer to one of the biggest standouts of the weekend.

Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. earned a scholarship offer from UCLA men's basketball, his AAU team Dream Vision announced Monday night on Twitter. Thomas played at the Section 7 Team Camp in Glendale, Arizona, this week, and he left the event with offers from not only the Bruins, but also ones from Arizona, Florida and Houston.

Thomas is also sitting on offers from LSU, South Florida, UNLV and Washington State.

The 6-foot guard from Liberty (NV) took an official visit to Houston at the start of June. UCLA connected with Thomas right as the unlimited contact period opened, and his offer could mark a ramping up in their recruitment of him.

Coach Mick Cronin and his staff were in Glendale for Section 7 and, according to 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, they watched nearly all of every game Thomas played in. The Bruins also offered Thomas' Liberty and Dream Vision teammate, class of 2025 post Cedric Lath, on Monday.

UCLA has another Dream Vision product set to take the court this year in rising redshirt freshman guard Will McClendon.

While McClendon could play a bit of point guard in Westwood this season, Thomas is a true floor general. Thomas averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field as a sophomore at Liberty this season.

Thomas is a consensus four-star recruit. In the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in Nevada, the No. 6 point guard in the country and the No. 45 overall prospect in his class.

In the West alone, Thomas is the No. 2 point guard in the region.

UCLA has managed to sustain incredible stability at the point guard spot under Cronin, with Tyger Campbell starting nearly every single game at the one since he arrived in 2019. Campbell is coming back for the 2022-2023 season, and he has the eligibility to return for one more after that, but 2024 will be the year UCLA will surely have to start over at point guard.

Incoming freshman Dylan Andrews will likely still be in Westwood by then, but an upperclassman Andrews will need depth behind him.

