Three Bruins Who Must Rise to the Occasion vs Nebraska

These three Bruins will play a massive role in UCLA’s potential upset of No. 9 Nebraska.

UCLA is in desperate need of a late-season resurgence. While many believed that momentum arrived with the win over Illinois , the disappointing loss to Minnesota showed the Bruins are still far from where they want to be. Even so, UCLA has proven to be a resilient team capable of responding in big moments.

Donovan Dent | G

Donovan Dent continues to appear on lists like this — and for good reason. Over his last three games, he is averaging 15.7 points and an impressive 12.7 assists per game. In the loss to Minnesota, he managed just four points but still dished out 15 assists.

When Dent struggles to score efficiently, the burden shifts to the other starters. However, when he is playing at a high level offensively, it opens the floor for everyone else. That balance is critical, though much easier said than done against a team like Nebraska.

Skyy Clark | G

Skyy Clark was excellent against Minnesota, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, along with three rebounds and five assists. That is the type of performance UCLA will need from him again. If Clark cannot replicate that production, the Bruins could be in trouble.

Much like Dent, if Clark catches fire, Nebraska’s defense will be forced to stretch thin. Handling one elite guard is difficult enough — dealing with two at the same time becomes overwhelming. Nebraska does not have an easy answer for both, which is why Clark’s performance is so important.

Xavier Booker | F

Xavier Booker may feel like a wildcard on this list, but he has shown flashes of being one of UCLA’s most impactful players when he finds his rhythm. Nebraska’s frontcourt is one of the strongest in the country, which could result in extended minutes for Booker.

If Booker can hold his own defensively and contribute offensively, UCLA’s chances rise dramatically. Controlling the paint — or at least preventing Nebraska from dominating it — will be crucial. Booker likes to get hot at unexpected times. This game needs to be one of them

While other players will certainly factor into the outcome, these three have the clearest opportunity to shift the game’s dynamic. If even one falls short, UCLA will need someone else to step up — something that has not always happened this season.

