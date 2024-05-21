UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Mocked to Major Playoff Contender in New Fake Draft
Former UCLA Bruins power forward/center Adem Bona could find himself going from the winningest college basketball program in history (no one has matched or bettered UCLA's 11 championships) to the winningest NBA program in history, at least according to a fresh mock draft.
Bona, long posited as something of a late first round/early second round pick in next month's 2024 NBA Draft, has been selected in just that range yet again, during Andy Patton of College Sportswire's latest mock.
The 6-foot-10 big man, who enjoyed an impressive showing at last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, was mocked to the team with the best overall record in the league, the 64-18 Boston Celtics, at No. 30 —ahead of such prospects as G League Ignite power forward Izan Almansa, Kansas shooting guard Johnny Furphy, and Dayton power forward DaRon Holmes II.
"UCLA was not good, at all, last season, but that’s hardly Bona’s fault," Patton writes. "The lengthy big man was an elite rim protector and low-post scorer, and his performance at the combine showed his elite athleticism and the potential for him to develop into a jump shooter as well. Boston could use more depth in the frontcourt, and Bona is able to help right away while developing into what could ultimately be a starting caliber center."
Bona was never much of a shooter during his tenure with the Blue and Gold, but the 2024 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year's upside on that end of the hardwood could be a welcome change for a Celtics club with an aging and injury-prone frontcourt rotation, beyond superstar power forward Jayson Tatum. Oft-hurt starting center Kristaps Porzingis is yet again hurt, even as Boston runs roughshod through the Eastern Conference (long thought of as the NBA's junior varsity conference — not inaccurately this spring), and his backup is 37-year-old Al Horford, the ninth-oldest active player in the league. Adding the 21-year-old, defense-first Bona could be just what the doctor ordered.
