UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Draws Team USA Start Sunday in Blowout Olympic Win Vs Serbia
Former one-and-done UCLA Bruins guard Jrue Holiday, even at the advanced (basketball) age of 34, is enjoying an outsized role on Team USA thus far in the 2024 Olympics.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard, fresh off claiming his second NBA title as a starter (and first with the Boston Celtics), drew the start for head coach Steve Kerr during Team USA's first game in competition on Sunday, against Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic and the rest of Team Serbia. In a shocker, Kerr opted to completely bench Holiday's Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum — the de facto best player on Boston. Even Tatum and Holiday's All-Defensive Celtics teammate Derrick White, a late addition after ailing L.A. Clippers All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard was sent home, had a serious rotation role.
During the 110-84 Team USA blowout victory, Holiday started alongside Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA power forward LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid (who continued to look shockingly bad), Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, and Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry. Holiday scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from long range), while also chipping in four rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals in 24 minutes, the third-highest run time among Team USA players.
This loaded group is of course the heavy favorite to claim gold medal glory in Paris. On the current squad, only White has never made an All-Star team (and he was a fringe contender to do so last year with Boston).
Next up for Team USA is a matchup against Team South Sudan, who almost stole a surprise exhibition upset victory in London last weekend ahead of the start of competitive play. South Sudan bested Team Puerto Rico during their first game in competition on Sunday.
