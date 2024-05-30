UCLA Basketball: Bruins Greats Reflect on Death of Bill Walton
Along with many others, the UCLA athletics community is mourning the death of legendary Bruins basketball player Bill Walton, who died on Monday.
Walton, who starred for the Bruins' dynasty from 1971-1974, helped lead UCLA to a record 88-game win streak and two national championship wins. He was the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player of the Year twice, and the National College Player of the Year three times. The 6-foot-11 center was nearly unstoppable during his time at UCLA, and was phenomenal during the postseason. He still holds the record for most points in a national championship game, with 44.
Several Bruins have paid tribute to Walton following his passing. Current UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin released a statement in honor of Walton.
“On behalf of everyone with the UCLA men’s basketball program, we are deeply saddened to learn of Bill Walton’s passing," Mick Cronin said. "My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball. Beyond Bill’s remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality. As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories, and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind, and always had his heart in the right pace. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him. Our athletics departemnt, our team and this university will miss him dearly.”
UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close recalled a lesson she learned through Walton while adding, "Yesterday we lost a magnificent human being in Bill Walton. He's had such an impact on the game and broadcasting."
Former Walton teammate Larry Farmer, who played alongside Walton on those two national championship teams, has also spoken out since Walton's passing.
“We were all in various stages of knee replacements, hips and walking funny while shaking hands,” Farmer said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It was all something we kind of joked about. I had no idea he was that sick. ... Today, for me, is like having lost a family member. I love him and I’m going to miss him.”
Fellow UCLA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar captioned his tribute to Walton on X, saying, "Today I had to say goodbye to a great friend that I will always miss."
