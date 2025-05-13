UCLA's Jordan Chiles Featured in Latest SI Swimsuit Edition
At this point, the question is not what Jordan Chiles can do, nor is it what can't she accomplish? The question for the UCLA legend is simply what will she do next?
The world champion gymnast and Olympic gold medalist stepped out of her typical realm, making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, earning her first-ever SI Swimsuit cover.
Taking the opportunity to speak about the sport she loves, Chiles spoke candidly about what she puts herself through in order to compete at the highest level.
"I think the biggest thing that people, misconceive is really knowing what gymnastics is and they don't understand how hard our sport is," Chiles told SI. "It's definitely something that is hard on your body. As gymnasts, we have more of an imposter syndrome than a lot of people just in the real world being the pro side."
Chiles was one of the USA's Olympic stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was a part of a gold medal-winning team.
Since the Olympics, Chiles has continued to shine for UCLA athletics by leading her Bruins to a Big Ten title in their first year as conference members and a second-place finish in the NCAA gymnastics championships,
With medals, titles and accolades already associated with her name, Chiles can now put cover model on what is a remarkable resume, especially at only 24 years of age.
“Jordan Chiles’s why is written in every comeback, every leap, every time she shows up for herself and her team,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day wrote in the issue. “Resilience is her trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional. Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.”
Chiles was overcome with emotion upon hearing the news as she joins Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne as cover models for the 2025 issue.
"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," Chiles said. "Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."
Chiles looks to be one of the USA's shining stars when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in 2028.
