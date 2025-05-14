UCLA's Jordan Chiles Sounds Off on Her Journey, Olympics
She is often the woman of the hour. She bedazzles, bewilders and delights as her grace and elegance are felt both in the gym and in the hearts of her fans.
Olympic gold medalist, world champion and UCLA legend Jordan Chiles has accomplished two more milestones in her already impressive athletic career, gracing one of the covers of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
During her photoshoot, Chiles shared a few tidbits about her emotions and feelings surrounding her journey so far.
"You have a dream as a little kid and you never know if it gets fulfilled or not because there's so many things that you do within your life," Chiles said. "Knowing that I can stay, I'm a professional athlete, it's pretty cool.
"It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I did something within my sport, but balancing it is really hard. No, I think the thing that I would love to see is when you're young, at a young age, using your voice. That was one thing that I, I tried doing, but it wasn't being heard. You are just saying this because you know you have an attitude or something like that, and it was like, no, I'm actually going through these phases of my life and I would like for you to at least listen.
"You don't have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen. So yeah, I just want you know them to know. That you can use your voice at any point in time, whether somebody's listening or not. But as long as you can get it out and you feel like you can look back and be like, I'm happy I used my voice thing 'cause I wouldn't be where I am right now, then go for it. 'cause that's what I wish I, I did."
Chiles displayed a realness and a rawness about the trials of young athletes, especially what young gymnasts go through. Especially in a sport that does have a short shelf life.
Chiles also spoke about her Olympic experiences.
"Oh my gosh. The Olympic Games. Which one? Tokyo or Paris? I'm just kidding," she said. "Well, obviously those were two different experiences. Uh, in Tokyo. It was Covid. It was an amazing time to be able to say that was my first Olympics. But also, you know, there was a lot of things that happened then Paris was amazing.
"Paris was magnificent. Hey, we came back with a gold medal. I never thought in a million years I would go to a second Olympics. I only wanted one, and God said, no, you are going to two. My favorite I think, was having Snoop Dogg there and like all the celebrities. 'cause during that timeframe you never know how many people are actually watching gymnastics.
"And that's when I knew. Okay. One thing that I hope that people continue to do is just support us. If men can do it, women can do it. That's how I see it. The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body, and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways, and people are gonna accept that."
Chiles' humor and sincerity are why she's a fan favorite and a beloved Bruin daughter.
