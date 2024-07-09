UCLA Football: Bruins Transfer Recruit Talks Position Change
The UCLA Bruins' offseason has not lacked any storyline, starting with their new head coach, Deshaun Foster. Foster is set to bring a new mentality and turn this program around on Day One. Foter knows better than anybody that recruiting and working the transfer portal to his advantage is now the name of the game in college football. The entire landscape has changed rapidly and drastically.
Despite some challenges in the transfer portal, the UCLA Bruins managed to secure a significant addition in cornerback Kaylin Moore. Moore, one of UCLA's top transfers, is poised to bring his talent and experience to his third program and make a substantial contribution to the Bruins.
In an interview with David Woods of Bruins Report Online, Moore spoke on the decision that drove him to Westwood.
"A lot of the reason why I also came here was that they are playing me at cornerback," said Moore. "I played at corner my first two years at Colorado. I felt like I did a very good job at that, and then I moved to nickel at Cal. I feel like I did okay; it was my first time playing that, learning that, and everything. For my last year, I decided to come back to corner and play that here."
The former three-star prospect started his college journey with the Colorado Buffaloes, spending two seasons there and thriving before transferring to Cal following the 2022 season. His lone season at Cal wasn't anything to brag about, as his numbers decreased across the board. He totaled only 24 tackles, zero interceptions, and one pass defended to a struggling Golden Bears team.
Now, as Moore embarks on this new journey with a new head coach and new conference, he plans to make his mark in the position he's far more comfortable in.
