Former Bruins Legend Maurice Jones-Drew Reveals Why Patience Matters with DeShaun Foster
When DeShaun Foster was hired as the new head coach of the UCLA Bruins football team he was tasked with revitalizing a program that had not seen national prominence in a number of years. This season has not gotten off to the start that Foster had hoped for with the team currently sitting at 1-5 on the season, but the record should not cause fans to lose optimism as to what this group could be in a year or two.
Former UCLA running back and Jacksonville Jaguars All-time leading rusher Maurice Jones-Drew connected with James Brizuela of LA Sports Report to discuss the Bruins program. During the interview, Jones-Drew gave insight into a number of football-related topics, but what stood out was his thoughts on the current state of the UCLA program led by coach Foster.
" He [Deshaun Foster] took this job in March, as soon as he got there they were right into spring ball. He's doing a lot of things on the fly. He is the man for the job because one he's been through those halls, been through those classrooms, he's been in the dorms, he can relate to those kids in that fashion. "
Coach Foster has done a great job throughout the year not allowing the noise to affect his approach to mentoring his team. Before UCLA training camp rolled around, media correspondents in Los Angeles were very judgmental about how Foster approached his opening press conference when he was announced as the university's newest head football coach. Foster's lack of charisma may not have gone over well with the UCLA media, however, his personality won't factor in if the program can turn it around in his second year as head football coach.
Jones-Drew understands that success in football is a grind and it is seen all over the college landscape as teams go from the bottom of the barrel to the top of the mountain. An example of this is when TCU made it to the National Championship game in 2023 after winning only two games the season prior. A more recent instance of this is at Arizona State University, their football program was 3-9 in 2023 but has gotten off to a roaring start in 2024 as they are 5-1 with a recent win over 16th-ranked Utah.
Foster will have time to recruit and truly indoctrinate his locker room to his culture. If the UCLA donors and NIL collective can meet their head football coach halfway, brighter days will be on the horizon in Westwood.
