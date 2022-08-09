UCLA Athletics Introduces Academic and Service Achievement Award

Amid a period of shifting landscapes and increased cash flow, certain Bruins will be able to earn a new slice of the pie.

UCLA Athletics announced a brand new Bruin Academic and Service Achievement award Tuesday morning. Eligible student-athletes will be able to earn up to $1,993 per quarter, or $5,980 annually.

To become eligible, student-athletes must achieve certain academic and personal development goals centered around community service, UCLA Athletics and on-campus development cultural programs, NCAA and Pac-12 leadership events and Equity Diversity and Inclusion training.

The award opens yet another revenue stream for student-athletes on campus, just over a year after they were given rights to make money off of their name, image and likeness. The athletic department has spent much of the past year building infrastructure in that realm as well, and the new scholarship will add to the existing avenues the school has opened up for Bruins.

“Over the last year, we have seized new opportunities to provide our student-athletes with the best experience in the country. Today, we further build on that foundation supporting our student-athletes for their hard work, service and academic success,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Westwood Ascent, adding Westwood Exchange to our NIL programming and today’s award announcement, we continue to lead in supporting our student-athletes in new and exciting ways today and in the future.”

Student-athletes of all sports and scholarship status stand to benefit from this new award, as UCLA produces countless all-conference academic team members, community service standouts and NIL trailblazers every year. Backup quarterback Chase Griffin, for instance, is a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and a member of the preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

UCLA Athletics has been in the red for the past few years, and their total debt exceeded $100 million last year. A recent $67.491 million settlement with Under Armour ate away at a chunk of that, though, and an impending move to the Big Ten in 2024 will come along with a massive new media rights deal that projects to get the Bruins back into the black.

The student-athletes appear to be getting in on the action as well, with this award standing as just the latest way for them to bring in some extra cash on the side.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA news stories: UCLA News on Sports Illustrated