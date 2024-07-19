UCLA Basketball: Bulls Head Coach Unpacks Chance Lonzo Ball Returns This Season
Former UCLA Bruins star point guard Lonzo Ball is looking to make his return to the court this season if everything goes right for him. Ball has been victim to multiple injuries over the last few years of his NBA career, robbing him of much playing time.
The last time Ball played was during the 2021-22 season but there is some level of hope that he can return at some point this coming year. The former Bruin has been with the Chicago Bulls over the last couple of years and he has been missed on the court.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio and weighed in on the chances of Ball returning. Donovan didn't promise anything but like others, remains hopeful that his guard can see action this season.
"Hopefully we can get Lonzo back," Donovan said, during an interview with Frank Isola, Amin Elhassan, and Ryan McDonough of Sirius XM NBA Radio. "He's moving closer... he's a guy that everyone enjoys playing with and I think the same can be said for Josh."
If Ball does return to the court this season, there will likely be some rust. He hasn't played in a long time and getting reaccustomed to the NBA can be a difficult process for some.
Before his injury, Ball was averaging 13.0, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He also was shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line and looked comfortable on the court.
But the biggest win would be just to see Ball back on the floor with his teammates. The former UCLA star was just coming into his own before injuries hit him so it'll be nice to see him play once again.
More UCLA: UCLA Basketball: Bruins Lock Up 2-Year Neutral-Site Series vs Gonzaga