UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Makes USA Basketball Select Squad Ahead of Olympics
As an absolutely loaded Team USA roster gears up for (hopeful) Olympic dominance in Paris next month, the program has also recently announced the 15-man lineup for its Select Team in a press statement.
The group comprises expected 2025 No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, Boston Celtics champion backup point guard Payton Pritchard (who'll play against a pair of his teammates on Team USA's 12-man roster in ex-Bruin Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum), Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, Golden State Warriors All-Rookie Second Team center Trayce Jackson-Davis and All-Rookie First Team point guard Brandin Podziemski, Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. and swingman Amen Thompson, Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, two-way former Utah Jazz power forward Micah Potter, Fenerbahce small forward Nigel Hayes-Davis, free agent journeyman NBA point guard Langston Galloway, and, most importantly, former All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruin-turned-Miami Heat All-Rookie First Team small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaquez spoke glowingly of the opportunity to make the select squad, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.
“This is an opportunity that you can’t pass up. Coach Spo is on the staff and being able to compete against all these guys and these players, to be in a gym with all of them," Jaquez noted, adding, "it’s something that you can’t pass up.”
The 6-foot-6 small forward finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting as he proved himself a critical bench piece for the 46-36 Heat last season, averaging 11.9 points on .489/.322/.811 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal per bout.
