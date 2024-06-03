UCLA Basketball: Hoops World's Moving Bill Walton Tributes
Hall of Fame center Bill Walton, one of the best players in UCLA Bruins basketball history, passed away last week at the age of 71, following a battle with colon cancer.
The 6-foot-11 big man won three National College Player of the Year awards and a pair of NCAA titles during his tenure with the Bruins, with whom he played from 1971-74 (he redshirted his freshman year, as all John Wooden-era freshmen did). He was the no-brainer No. 1 draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers, and went on to win a championship, a Finals MVP and a league MVP before being felled by a string of foot injuries.
A flood of tributes from the basketball universe came his way in the days following his death.
Eventual Lakers All-Star Jamaal Wilkes, who served alongside Walton on those championship Bruins squads, issued a statement to The Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch:
Julius "Doctor J" Erving, a Hall of Fame NBA/ABA swingman whose Philadelphia 76ers fell to Walton's Blazers during the 1977 Finals, reflected on his passing.
Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey, long a student of the game and its history, paid tribute to Walton on his own X account:
Rachel Nichols of Showtime and Fox Sports 1 shared a fun anecdote:
The Ringer's Chris Vernon shared a letter Walton wrote to his son in noting his passing:
During his Bruins career, Walton logged averages of 20.3 points on 65.1 percent shooting from the field, 15.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per bout. Not too shabby.
