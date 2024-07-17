UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Embracing Second Gold Medal Pursuit with Fellow Celtics
Former Pac-10 All-Freshman UCLA Bruin Jrue Holiday is cementing his pro legacy this summer.
Already a six-time All-Defensive Teamer, two-time All-Star, two-time champion (he netted his sixth All-Defensive Team honor and second title this year) and one-time Olympic gold medalist, Holiday is looking to add even more accolades to his CV this summer as a member of Team USA.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard is a perfect player for international competition, thanks to his terrific work as a perimeter stopper, his ability to thrive both with and without the ball, and his long range sniping (this year he connected on 42.9 percent shooting from long range on 4.7 triple tries). Upon being traded to the Celtics last summer from the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday made an instant impact, helping bolster the club on both sides of the hardwood.
He earned a four-season, $134.4 million contract extension with the club near the end of the 2023-24 regular season, as a critical contributor on a 64-18 club then on the precipice of a 16-3 run through the playoffs. Holiday finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while posting averages of 12.5 points on .480/.429/.833 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks a night.
Holiday's exact role for Team USA isn't yet clear.
He started for the club's exhibition game against Team Canada last week, scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field (1-of-3 from beyond the arc), grabbed five boards, passed for four assists, and blocked two shots. The blocks came against Team Canada's two best players, star guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray:
In 18 minutes off the bench against Team Australia on Monday, Holiday scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field (1-of-3 from deep), dished out four dimes, swiped one steal, and grabbed a rebound, while notching a +7 plus-minus.
Holiday's passing game was uniquely on-point:
Whatever the role, Holiday seems likely to make a significant impact for his national team one way or another. The 34-year-old is certainly burnishing his case for future Hall of Fame consideration.
