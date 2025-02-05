UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Upset Win Over Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) are one of the hottest teams in college basketball once again as they have now won six-straight games, including three ranked wins in that span. They took down the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) by a score of 63-61 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' impressive upset win over the Spartans for their sixth top-25 win. The Bruins are playing their best basketball at the most ideal time with another statement victory.
Bruins sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. was the hero, netting the game-winning shot in a tie game with seven seconds left. He drove to the rim, fought through contact, and banked in a mid-range shot off the glass. UCLA forced a stop on the final Spartan possession for their 12th home win of the year.
After trailing 15-8 in the first five minutes of the contest, the Bruins could not have played better as they went on a 27-13 scoring run to take a seven-point lead into halftime. After a second half Spartan run would tie the game late, UCLA found the clutch shot that was needed to come out on top.
The Bruins defense was suffocating all night long, forcing 16 Spartan turnovers, leading to 19 points. Michigan State struggled to find any offensive rhythm with just one scorer in double figures. UCLA also took seven more shots while being out-rebounded by 18. The turnovers were the difference.
On the offensive end, the Bruins were facing another one of the conference's best defenses as the Spartans rank third overall in allowed points per game (67.3). Mick Cronin's group had a strong game plan as they only turned the ball over three times, leading to less opportunities for Michigan State.
Junior guard Skyy Clark led the Bruins with 14 points, going just 3-10 from the field, but made six of his seven free throw attempts. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the only other player to score in double figures, pouring in 13 points with four rebounds and two steals.
Senior guard Lazar Stefanovic was a spark off the bench, posting eight points with a pair of clutch three-point shots to keep the Bruins ahead in clutch moments. This team has continued to find a way to come up big when they need an important basket or defensive stop.
UCLA will stay at Pauley Pavilion for a battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9) on Saturday afternoon. They will seek a seventh-straight victory as they continue improve their resume for the NCAA March Madness Tournament that is just one month away.
