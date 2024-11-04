UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football Upset Win, Basketball Season Opener
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) are buzzing in multiple sports as the football squad was able to gut out an upset victory on the road over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) and the basketball team will be tipping off the regular season at home on Monday night against Rider University.
Head coach DeShaun Foster and the Bruins football program may have a chance at a bowl game in their first season in the Big Ten after earning their third win of the season. With four games left to play, they will need to win three of those games to become bowl-eligible.
The remaining schedule includes Iowa (6-3), USC (4-5), Washington (5-4), and Fresno State (5-4). All are winnable games for a Bruins team that has gradually gotten better as the season has progressed.
Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule spoke postgame and gave his thoughts on the Bruins' ability to maintain long drives and how effective senior quarterback Ethan Garbers was with his arm and his legs. Garbers threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns and was the team's leading rusher with 56 yards.
On the basketball side of things, the Bruins tip off their regular season with a home matchup with a school from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Rider University. The Bruins are looking for a bounce-back season after finishing 16-17 last year and missing the national tournament.
UCLA Bruins On SI's own, Aidan Champion wrote a story discussing four key players for Mick Cronin's group that viewers should be on the lookout for in the season opener on Monday night. You can read that article HERE.
