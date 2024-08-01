UCLA Football: 11 Bruins Make Major Preseason Watchlist
Eleven UCLA football players were named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 watchlist ahead of the 2024 season. Quarterback Ethan Garbers, offensive lineman Reuben Unije, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, linebacker Kain Medrano, defensive lineman Jay Toia, defensive back Bryan Addison, offensive lineman Spencer Holstege, defensive lineman Drew Tuazama, defensive back Devin Kirkwood, and tight end Bryce Pierre.
The Shrine Bowl is an annual game for NFL seniors and players eligible for the draft to compete in front of NFL scouts and representatives. Playing in the Shrine Bowl does not guarantee a player will get drafted, but indicates a player invited or placed on the watchlist is one with NFL potential.
Last winter, two Bruins ended up competing at the Shrine Bowl — running back Carson Steele and linebacker Darius Muasau.
Garbers, Oladejo, Sturdivant, Medrano, Toia, Holstege, and Kirkwood are all returning Bruins while Unije, Addison, Tuazama, and Pierre transferred to UCLA over the offseason.
Garbers, Sturdivant, and Toia are each expected to play especially big roles for UCLA this season after representing the Bruins at Big Ten Media Day. Garbers enters the 2024 as the starting quarterback, after trading off starting reps with Dante Moore a season ago. Garbers threw for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three picks in 2023.
Sturdivant enters his second season as receiver for the Bruins. He caught 36 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns last season. Toia, who considered transferring briefly this offseason, returns after putting 28 total tackles and one sack last year.
The Bruins will also see Oladejo return as he looks to help a defensive line that will be missing Laiatu Latu, Darius Muasau, and the Murphy twins. Medrano returns for his fifth season after notching 56 total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. Like Medrano, Kirkwood has only played for UCLA so far. He forced an interception and fumble in 2023. Finally, Holstege returns for his second season in Westwood after transferring from Louisville last year.
UCLA's four transfers who made the watchlist include Unije, who spent spring practice with Louisville before making the switch. Addison comes for his sixth collegiate season after five years with Oregon. Tuazama comes to his fourth school after playing for Syracuse, UAB, and South Carolina, and Pierre joins UCLA after one season at ASU.
