UCLA Football: Bruins Defender Says He Knows How to Shut Down Indiana Offense
UCLA football has featured one of the most stout run defenses in college football over the last couple of years, but can the Bruins slow down an explosive Indiana run offense?
The Hoosiers' run offense ranks No. 10 in the country through the first two weeks of the season, averaging an astounding 278.5 yards per game. Up against Florida International University in Week 1, Indiana rushed for 234 yards.
The following week against Western Illinois, the Hoosiers rushed for 323 yards. The Hoosiers have not just relied on one back either, they have a stable of backs in Elijah Green, Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton, and Khobie Martin, who can all carry the ball and average over 6.0 yards per carry.
Heading into their game against Indiana, UCLA knows stopping the run is critical. Not only will limiting the run game help stifle Indiana's offense, but allow the Bruins to have a chance to rush the passer.
"It's going to take us stopping the run," UCLA defensive lineman Jacob Busic said this week, via UCLA on Youtube. "They're going to want to run the ball on us, they're a physical football team. It just comes down to us stopping the run, earning the right to rush the passer. If they’re getting four, five, or six yards per carry we’re not going to be able to rush the passer, they’re going to just keep running it all day. If we shut them down on first and second down ... we'll maybe earn the right to rush the passer."
The Bruins have succeeded when it comes to stopping the run. In 2023, UCLA ranked second in college football in run defense by allowing an average of just 80.8 rushing yards per game. To begin the 2024 season, the Bruins allowed Hawaii to rush for only 51 total yards. Bruins like Kain Medrano, and Oluwafemi Oladejo quickly shut down the Rainbow Warriors' backs, keeping Hawaii's offense one-dimensional in Week 1.
UCLA's efforts in the run game thus gave the defense the opportunity to rush the passer. With Hawaii's run game not working, they turned to the passing game. UCLA's defensive line successfully pressured and took down Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager five times. K.J. Wallace, Ale Kaho, Ramon Henderson, Keanu Williams, and Busic each recorded a sack against Schager. Even on plays when they did not sack Schager, the rush still made a difference. Medrano pressured Schager on one play, leading to him throwing an interception.
Indiana will provide a much tougher test offensively, but if UCLA can contain their run game, they will best set themselves up for success.
