UCLA Football: Bruins Land 3-Star Edge Rusher Commit
The UCLA football program secured their 17th hard commit on Wednesday, adding another piece to their defense.
Three-star edge rusher Juju Walls announced his verbal commitment to UCLA football via X on Aug. 21. The announcement came shortly after he received the offer from the Bruins on Aug. 4.
Following the announcement of his commitment, Walls shared another post expressing his gratitude toward his family, friends, and coaches for their support throughout his football career. He also thanked the UCLA coaching staff for giving him the opportunity to play for their program.
“I would like to thank the entire UCLA Football staff for granting not only my dream, but also for allowing me the opportunity to showcase my talents as a BRUIN. I'm excited for what God has in store for me and can't wait to get to work!” wrote Walls on X.
Walls is a rising senior at Pittsburgh High School in Northern California. He will join his current high school teammate, four-star safety Jadyn Hudson, on the UCLA football team next season. Hudson committed to the Bruins in June.
Last season, the pair contributed to the Pirates’ undefeated record in the Bay Valley League. Pittsburgh finished the season with a 13-1 record. The team’s only loss came in the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship game against Folsom, who defeated the Pirates 28-25.
Although the Pirates fell short of an undefeated season, their defense was able to rack up five sacks in the championship game. Two of the five sacks were recorded by Walls. He played in all 14 of the Pirates' games last season, tallying 57 solo tackles and 29 assisted tackles.
With the addition of Walls, the Bruins are ranked as 247Sports.com’s No. 35 recruiting class of 2025. Walls is ranked as 247Sports.com’s No. 47 edge recruit in his class, which is the highest ranking for any of the Bruins’ edge commits. He joins St. John Bosco’s Epi Sitanilei and Loyola’s Scott Taylor as UCLA’s third edge commit.
The offer from UCLA was the final one Walls received before making his commitment decision. He had received a total of 15 Division I offers, with the first two coming as early as June 29, 2022. California and San Jose State were the first programs to send an offer to Walls during the summer going into his sophomore year.
Across 2023, he received offers from Arizona, UNLV, USC, Washington, Oregon, Washington State, Nevada, Oregon State, and Arizona State. This year, he has accumulated four more offers from San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, and UCLA.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Bruins Plummet in New Big Ten Team Rankings