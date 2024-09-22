UCLA Football: Bruins QB Named as Finalist For Wuerffel Trophy
While the UCLA Bruins seem to be having a tough time adjusting to the Big Ten, players have been making massive strides off the field.
On Sept. 17, redshirt senior quarterback Chase Griffin was named to the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, meaning he has earned a semifinalist spot for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.
"The Good Works Team is made up of 22 student-athletes," UCLA Athletics explained in a press release, "11 from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and 11 from the NCAA Football Championships Subdivision, Divisions II and III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics – and one head coach who excel in service to their communities."
The recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy, who will also be named team captain of the Good Works Team, will be selected from the FBS student-athletes. They will be recognized in The Home Depot College Football Awards show, which will air on ESPN on Dec. 12.
The finalists and recipients will be chosen by a national voting committee as well as a fan vote component. Fans can cast their votes at ESPN.com/Allstate.
Griffin is a nominee alongside offensive lineman Hayden Conner of University of Texas, offensive lineman Nick Dawkins of Penn State Universit, quarterback Garrett Greene of West Virginia University, kicker Dean Janikowski of Washington State University, linebacker Jack Kiser of University of Notre Dame, defensive tackle JJ Pegues of Ole Miss, running back Gavin Sawchuk of University of Oklahoma, quarteback Brayden Schager of University of Hawaii, defensive back Malaki Starks of University of Georgia, and outside linebacker J.J. Weaver of University of Kentucky.
Griffin has been nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy three times. This is the first time he's reached the semifinals.
Griffin is also a three-time Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year honoree, making it to the finals twice, and was recognized as a runner-up in 2023. He also earned NIL Male Athlete of the Year awards from INFLCR and Opendorse.
Griffin was most active for the Bruins during his freshman year in 2020, where he played four games. That year, he completed 40 passes on 62 attempts, recording 451 yards, six touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Griffin wouldn't see any playtime in 2021, instead playing a total of five games in 2022 and 2023. He completed one of five passes for 16 yards.
