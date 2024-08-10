UCLA Football: Former Bruin Injured in Pro Debut
Following the Miami Dolphins preseason opener on Friday, former Bruin Grayson Murphy was spotted wearing an immobilizing brace on his right knee. The Dolphins faced the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.
After a quality edge in the Dolphins' home opener, Murphy's leg was caught under the pile which led to a knee injury.
Murphy left the contest twice to deal with injuries. The first was more of a bump or bruise but the second could end his ability to compete in the preseason. Given the state of Miami's edge rushers, the injury isn't ideal. The seriousness of the injury and the timetable for Murphy's return have not been specified.
Along with the Dolphins rookie edge rusher, linebacker Ezekiel Vandenburgh and cornerback Siran Neal also exited the contest with injuries.
Nevertheless, the brace reporters saw Murphy in following Friday's game indicates that his preseason might be over. The outside linebacker was set to have his breakout game in Friday's contest against the Falcons.
Before the rookie minicamp, the Dolphins announced the additions of 12 undrafted free agents which included Murphy. Murphy had a strong campaign and made numerous big plays.
The linebacker transferred to UCLA from North Texas to play his last two years as a Bruin. The Dallas native recorded 10 sacks through two campaigns in the Pac-12, proving his abilities as a pass rusher.
In Murphy's final season as a Bruin he earned an honorable mention Pac-12 honors.
In the 2022-23 season, Murphy earned 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.
According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy ranked first in quarterback pressures with 172, topping all draft-eligible pass rushers in the country.
Murphy didn't receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine but impressed scouts at his pro day. He earned a 4.52 in his 40-yard dash which would've placed him as the third-best time among all defensive ends that participated at the NFL combine.
What likely impressed Miami the most was Murphy's phenomenal performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. His most notable move as a UCLA pass rusher was a cross-chop.
Murphy has several strong qualities including solid first-step quickness, good anticipation off the line of scrimmage, and solid sack and tackle production which he displayed throughout his time at UCLA.
Murphy is no stranger to fighting for recognition throughout his entire football career. The status of his injury will likely determine whether he secures a spot on Miami's roster as he is currently considered a bottom-of-the-roster player.
