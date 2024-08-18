UCLA Football: Bruins Utilizing New Rose Bowl Section to Intimidate Opponents
The 2024 season marks a year of change for the UCLA Bruins with a new head coach in DeShaun Foster, a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, and a completely new conference with the Big Ten, where the opponents are expected to be much tougher than ever before.
Now, there appears to be one more change for students at UCLA.
UCLA Football and the Den, a student fan group, have announced that the Rose Bowl will expand the student section into new "safe standing areas" across sections two through six.
What makes these sections particularly unique aren't just the lack of seats, it's that they are located directly behind the opponent's bench.
The Rose Bowl is one of the first college football stadiums to utilize these sections, and UCLA is the only team in the Big Ten Conference to have students standing behind the opponents. Fans and players alike seem to be excited about the change.
“I’m incredibly excited for the addition of safe-standing areas for this upcoming football season,” said Nick Brown, president of the Den. “Having students directly behind the opposing team’s bench will empower The Den’s most passionate students to make their voices heard. I can’t wait to be back at the Rose Bowl to bring the energy and see the Bruins in action.”
"I'm excited to see students behind the visiting team bench this season," wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant agreed. "I'm sure their noise, energy and passion will make a difference for our team and enhance the atmosphere at the Rose Bowl this season."
A majority of the UCLA student section will still be in sections six through ten. The new safe standing areas will simply be an adition.
These changes aren't just meant to intimidate rival teams. According to Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times, it is also meant to improve attendance under the new coaching regime.
Under former head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA averaged its four worst home season attendance numbers since the Bruins moved to the Rose Bowl in 1982. This includes last season, where they only sold 47,951 tickets.
Still, there have been some signs of students wanting to support their team. In 2022, UCLA set a record for attendance in their game against the USC Trojans with 13,343 student and student guest tickets. Last season against Colorado, the school scanned 9,010.
