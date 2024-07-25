UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Reacts To His Freezing During Big Ten Media Session
During UCLA's introduction to the Big Ten conference and DeShaun Foster's first Media Day as a head coach, Foster went viral for freezing during his opening statement.
Foster and the Bruins kicked off Day 2 of Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis as the first of four new members of the Big Ten to speak at the event. The storyline, however, quickly shifted from UCLA joining the Big Ten and the season ahead to Foster's awkward introduction.
"Football wise, we're just excited. I'm sure you guys don't know too much about UCLA, our football program, but we're in L.A," Foster said before pausing briefly. "It's us and USC."
Foster then paused for longer as the silence grew louder at Lucas Oil Stadium. He laughed before finishing his statement, saying, “I’m just basically excited, really. That’s it. Any questions?”
Following the underwhelming introduction, Foster spoke to the media multiple other times. He even responded to freezing on stage, acknowledging that he will likely get poked fun at on social media, but is not bothered by that noise.
“I’ll probably get on Twitter and see some jokes later, but I haven’t seen it yet," Foster told reporters. "It’s me! I can’t be something that I’m not. So it’s just tough for me. I’m not a big talker and they put me up there. I'd rather you guys ask me what you want to know."
It was of course an underwhelming introduction for a head coach who has no prior experience as either a head coach or coordinator. Foster made the jump from running back coach straight to head coach, leaving a lot of questions about how he will do when it comes to the Bruins.
Still, Foster is nothing but confident in his ability to lead UCLA, noting that how well he gives a speech at Media Day will not impact how many points the Bruins score on Saturdays in the fall.
“How many points did we get out of that?” Foster asked. “Have there been some really great speakers up there that haven’t been able to coach? There you go.”
