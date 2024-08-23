UCLA Football: EA Sports Issues Apology for Leaving Bruins WR Off NCAA 25 Roster
UCLA wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. was left off the Bruins' roster in EA Sports' "College Football '25".
The creators of the video game issued an apology to Flores for the mistake. His absence from the video game roster likely correlated with the timing of his transfer from Notre Dame.
“I gotta make ‘em not forget ever again,” Flores told Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.
The receiver's absence from the game has certainly put a chip on his shoulder. Nevertheless, the sophomore has impressed his new teammates with his maturity and competitiveness on the field.
Unfortunately, the video game errors didn't end with Flores.
The EA Sports game also disappointed several Bruins with the rating it gave to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.
“I get it, he didn’t play last year,” Logan Loya said of Mokiao-Atimalala, who sat out last season, “but his rating should be way higher.”
Mokiao-Atimalala is poised for a promising season. The junior caught 17 passes for 290 yards in 2022 for the Blue and Gold. The receiver transferred from Central Florida but took no time to establish a name for himself at UCLA.
Flores and Mokiao-Atimalala are two of the myriad standouts throughout camp. The Bruins' depth at receiver is deep this season so UCLA wide receiver coach Erik Frazier has a solid group.
The talent of the wide receiver room has certainly added to the intensity of practice.
“I tell them every day: ‘Make it hard for me not to play you,’” Frazier said. “‘Force my hand.’”
Michael J. Sturdivant is still the best receiver for the Bruins. He is slated to be the No. 1 receiver for the team this year.
"I just want to do my job," Sturdivant told reporters. "When the ball comes to me, I want to make the play and when I'm setting up a play for another teammate, I'm going to do my job."
Bruins new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is implementing a new pro-style offense which has provided more flexibility for the wide receiver group.
"EB's playbook is definitely a different one for me," Sturdivant said. "I've been studying it a lot coming out here early to practice, walking through the script and making sure I get comfortable with the offense. He's been a great teacher."
With Bieniemy at the helm of a receiver-friendly scheme, the wide receiver group is set up to have a standout season in the Big Ten conference.