UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers, Bryan Addison Given Top Ratings After Game Against Rutgers

𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡, @ba3xss & @ethan_garbers3 😤📈@PFF_College awarded Bryan Addison (90.9) and Ethan Garbers (89.6) the second-highest grades at their respective positions in Week 8.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/czF35duIvk