UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers, Bryan Addison Given Top Ratings After Game Against Rutgers
UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers and safety Bryan Addison shined in the Bruins' 35-32 win over Rutgers on Saturday, UCLA's first win against a Big Ten conference opponent. Thanks to their performances, Garbers and Addison each received high grades from PFF College for Week 8.
Garbers earned an 89.6 from PFF College, easily his highest rating after an inconsistent start to the season. Against Rutgers, Garbers put it all together. The redshirt senior completed 32 of his 38 passes (84.2 percent) for a career-high 383 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also avoided throwing an interception for the first time all season.
Throughout the game, Garbers drove the Bruins down the field and put points on the board. After the Bruins struggled to score touchdowns over field goals during the first seven weeks of the season, Garbers scored five touchdowns. He found the open receiver, allowing his playmakers to garner yards after the catch.
Garbers' top play of the day didn't even come on a pass, but on an impressive 49-yard touchdown run during the second quarter. Garbers swooped by a defender and then raced to the end zone to give UCLA a lead. His play additionally earned him the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award, the first such honor in his collegiate career.
Addison received the highest score of the duo from PFF College, receiving a 90.9. The safety came up with a critical play in the fourth quarter by intercepting Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. The pick prevented Rutgers from having a chance to put more points on the board and potentially come back to win the game.
Addison finished as the second-highest graded safety for PFF College in Week 8, only trailing South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, who intercepted two passes against Oklahoma.
The Bruins' 6-foot-5 safety also finished with a high rating in Week 5, when he secured his best play of the season. Against Oregon, his former team, Addison picked off Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and returned the pass 96 yards for a touchdown.
Overall, Addison has a combined 32 total tackles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and two pass breakups in his first season as a Bruin.
