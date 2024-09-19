UCLA Football: Former Bruins Star Laiatu Latu Receives Major Update on Hip Injury
Former UCLA football defensive end Laiatu Latu sustained a hip injury during the Colts' 16-10 Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Indianapolis Colts rookie left the loss during the second half of the game with the injury.
Latu has since been ruled day to day with his injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per the Colts' injury report Wednesday, Latu did not participate in practice.
Latu is part of a banged-up Colts defensive line that has been ravished by injuries. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. The Colts are already missing defensive end Samson Ebukam, who was placed on IR before the start of the season with an Achilles injury.
The injuries to the defensive line have shown especially in the run game. Through two weeks, the Colts have the worst run defense in the NFL, giving up an average of 237 yards during their two losses. No other team in the league has allowed 200 yards on the ground per game.
In Week 2, Packers running back Josh Jacobs carried the ball 32 times for 151 yards as the team finished with 261 yards on the ground. In Week 1, the Houston Texans also dominated on the ground as Joe Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Texans finished with 213 total rushing yards.
Latu helped lead one of the best run defenses in the country at UCLA, where he was also a unanimous All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year a season ago. The Bruins ranked second in college football a season ago, allowing just 80.8 yards per game on the ground. Latu and the defensive line played a significant part in that, as well as also earning sacks and tackles for losses throughout the season.
Latu was the first defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, and was a favorite by many to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has gotten off to a slower start to his rookie season — likely in part because of the injury — and has one total tackle and a fumble recovery through two games.
The former Bruin's status remains up in the air for when the Colts take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
