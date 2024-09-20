UCLA Football: LSU Could Get Back Star Receiver Against Bruins
Just ahead of their big matchup with the LSU Tigers, the UCLA Bruins road to getting a victory got much tougher. The Tigers seem to be getting a key piece to their offensive attack back for this contest.
Wide receiver Chris Hilton is probable for this game after missing the first few games of the year due to injury. LSU head coach Brian Kelly provided the update on the injury to Hilton.
This game was already going to be a little tough for the Bruins as the Tigers have multiple offensive pieces that they can use. But Hilton is their big-play wide receiver so the UCLA defense will need to be on their toes throughout the game.
Hilton brings another element to the Tigers' passing attack that has been a little lacking this season. His speed on the outside will test the Bruins' secondary and force their defensive line to have more pressure on them when trying to get into the backfield.
The Bruins' defense was completely gashed a week ago against the Indiana Hoosiers so this will be another test. Having to play this game in Tiger Stadium is another element that UCLA will have to deal with as the Tigers hold one of the best home-field advantages in the entire country.
If UCLA wants to make this a game, they will need to start out well early. If they go down to the Tigers early on, it could end up being a very long game for this team.
The Bruins haven't looked very good so far this season, even with them picking up a win in Week 1 against the University of Hawaii. The offense has struggled to find any sort of consistency, which is strange considering that former NFL offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is the offensive coordinator for the Bruins.
Another poor game from this team could result in some big changes, including at the quarterback position. Quarterback Ethan Garbers came into the year as the starter but the Bruins may have some tough choices to make if he struggles yet again.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was brought in to turn things around and while the team didn't have many expectations coming into the year, being competitive in games is very important. UCLA opens up more Big Ten play following this game against LSU on the road.
