UCLA Football vs LSU: Expert Predictions For Showdown in Baton Rouge
The UCLA Bruins football team hasn't gotten off to the greatest start, with the program sitting with a record of 1-1 through two games. While they did take down the University of Hawaii to open the new year, UCLA looked shaky at times during the contest.
Everything came to a head in their second game against Indiana, where the Bruins couldn't muster up much of anything. UCLA lost to the Hoosiers by a score of 42-13 in front of the Bruins faithful at the Rose Bowl.
It was a tough game for head coach DeShaun Foster and company to swallow and their next opponent won't be any easier. UCLA is heading to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, in what could be an extremely rough matchup.
The Tigers come in off two straight wins and will be looking to defend home field. So who wins this game?
Luckily for you, Bruins on Sports Illustrated has you covered with our staff predictions.
Alex Kirschenbaum: The Tigers are the 16th-ranked team in the nation. The Bruins will be lucky to win four games this season. Look for a total beatdown in this one.
Prediction: LSU 24, UCLA 7
Matt Levine: The Bruins enter this game as complete underdogs, especially with it being played in Baton Rouge. It can be tough for teams to enter Tiger Stadium, given the strong home-field that LSU has. UCLA has looked poor to start the year and while they won't win this game, they keep it somewhat more respectable than people may think.
Prediction: LSU 34, UCLA 20
James Brizuela: The Bruins may have secured a Week 1 win, but when facing a higher challenge in the Indiana Hoosiers — the team all but crumbled. Now, UCLA will face off against No. 16 ranked LSU in their second major matchup this season. Expect the Bruins to somewhat right the ship, but it will still be a tough game to try to win.
Prediction: LSU 28, UCLA 17
Valentina Martinez: UCLA faces another tough competitor in LSU on Saturday. The Bruins will get rocked once again on the road.
Prediction: LSU 35, UCLA 16
John Robinson: The 16th-ranked Tigers will overwhelm the Bruins with their talent advantages. UCLA has been plagued by injuries recently, which will be obstacles difficult to overcome on Saturday.
Prediction: LSU 35, UCLA 10