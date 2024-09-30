UCLA in the NFL: How Former Bruins Stars Performed in Week 4
The 2024 UCLA Bruins football team is an underwhelming 1-3 to start their season, however, around the National Football League, there are several former alumni who have been electric for their respective teams. Here are three of the best performances by former Bruins in the NFL in week four of the season.
1. Laiatu Latu
The first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft has transitioned well into the NFL. In week four against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Latu was a key contributor in helping the Indianapolis Colts secure their second win of the season. The rookie edge-rusher did not record a sack against Pittsburgh, however, he had done an exceptional job applying consistent pressure in the pass rush.
When he arrived at Colts training camp he got a huge compliment from Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin.
"He's grateful to be here," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "You don't get that a lot from a guy with his accomplishments, his pedigree. He takes every day as truly a blessing and he's thankful mostly to be out there with his teammates. And I tell him all the time, I can work with that. Everything else we can figure out, but I can work with that."
2. Ka'imi Fairbairn
Four weeks into the season and Fairbairn has become one of the five best placement-kickers in the NFL. In week two of the season, Fairbairn made history after he delivered an unforgettable performance, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts, with kicks ranging from 56, 47, 59, and 53 yards. His accuracy and range were almost next to none, as he became the first kicker in NFL history to make six 50-plus-yard field goals within a two-game span.
In week four against the Jacksonville Jaguars Fairbairn was perfect as he went three for three on extra-point attempts, along with going one for one on field goal attempts.
3. Kenny Clark
The former first-round selection in 2016 has been on a productive run as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Although the Packers fell short in week four it was not without a valiant effort. The former Bruin had a sack and four tackles as he was also able to pressure Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold on a number of dropbacks during the game.
Before his week four game against Minnesota Clark spoke with reporters about the job of his defense.
'It's our job to be disruptive and make plays on the ball'
Clark has wreaked havoc throughout his career so far, as he is easily one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the NFL currently.
