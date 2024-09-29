UCLA vs Oregon: Biggest Takeaways From Blowout Loss to Ducks
When DeShaun Foster was named head coach of the University of California Los Angeles football program, he probably did not believe that his team would be 1-4 to start the season. The Bruins have had a brutal inaugural year as a member of the Big Ten, and their schedule this season has done them zero favors. This past Saturday, the Bruins took on the eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks where they got routed 34-13. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Bruins' blowout loss to Oregon.
1. The Offensive Line is a Disaster
The Bruins' offensive line has looked awful through the first four weeks of the college football season. There were rumblings that members of the group were dealing with injuries, however, their inability to protect their quarterback or hold down the run game will continue to derail the offense. It is obvious that this unit is not very talented, but the coaching staff needs to find a way to put their players in the best position to succeed. Since week zero against the University of Hawaii, opposing defenses have lived in the UCLA backfield, making it a nightmare for quarterback Ethan Garbers to find a rhythm offensively.
2. The Run Game has Disappeared
A season ago the Bruins were the number one ranked rushing team in the Pac-12. There was an expectation that this would translate to the Big Ten this season, but it has been a far cry from what the previous rushing attack looked like. On Saturday against Oregon, UCLA was only able to run the football for 70 yards between their three running backs. Quarterback Ethan Garbers had -18 rushing yards which is a product of bad offensive line play.
3. Ethan Garbers is Not the Problem
The senior quarterback for the Bruins has had to operate this offense despite the lack of consistency with his offensive line. There was a hope that coordinator Eric Bieniemy would unlock another level of Garbers game, however, this offense has looked so lethargic four games into the season. Garbers threw two interceptions against the Ducks, and it is starting to feel like his confidence is taking a hit because of the circumstances around him. Without consistent pass protection and a rushing attack to rely on, it will be hard for him to find any comfort this season.
More News: UCLA Football: Bruins Will Appear in Premier College Football Time Slot vs Penn State