High-Scoring Match Ends in UCLA Men's Soccer Win Over Liberty

Riley Ferch heated up the Bruins’ attack Friday night, and the midfielder’s contributions helped douse the opposing Flames.

No. 4 UCLA men’s soccer (3-0) and Liberty (1-1-1) both fired to score with consistency in the first half – combining for 10 shots – but Ferch’s two goals and an assist made all the difference between the cross-coastal foes on Friday night. The senior tallied his first-ever multi-goal performance while setting a career-high for points during the Bruins’ 5-2 victory.

In the 13th minute, sophomore forward Jose Contell collected a pass along the right wing and drove forward towards the box. The Spaniard crossed it low and met Ferch’s boot in between the Liberty defense, where the Margate, Florida, native slotted a strike into the net to put the Bruins ahead 1-0.

Ferch helped UCLA add on further 15 minutes further. Junior forward Andres Ochoa – who transferred to Westwood from San Diego State – scored his first goal as a Bruin in the 28th minute. Chipping a pass downfield from UCLA’s own half, Ferch connected with Ochoa in front of goal, who calmly scored to give the blue and gold a 2-1 advantage.

Just before the half was about to end, senior forward Constantinos Michaelides crossed towards the center of the box to create another scoring chance. Ferch maneuvered his way into open space and powered a header past goalkeeper Danny Cordero to give UCLA its third goal of the night.

The Flames answered back throughout the first half, though, and found answers for the first two Bruin punches.

Liberty midfielder Seth Clark scored his first goal of the season in the 27th minute. In the 38th minute, sophomore goalkeeper Nate Crockford’s clearance smacked off of Liberty forward Gora Gora and bounced into UCLA’s goal to keep the game close.

The Bruins’ defense had not conceded a goal or a shot on target through its first two games of the season, and Crockford was tested at times Friday. He wound up saving two out of the six shots from the Flames.

UCLA took control of possession and chances in the second half, cruising to the finish with two goals in the final 45 minutes.

Junior defender Tommy Silva scored in the 53rd minute and sophomore defender Aaron Edwards earned the assist, floating a low cross into the box where the former finished into the net.

Michaelides made the score 5-3 in the 66th minute. The Cypriot winger was played into the box by junior defender Pablo Greenlee and scored with a quick shot past Liberty goalkeeper Blake Franzen.

Coach Ryan Jorden used 10 substitutions – mainly in the second half – as the game ticked on. Freshmen Thomas Raimbault, Cam Wilkerson, Amjot Narang, Sebastian Rincon and JC Cortez all entered the contest, with Wilkerson and Narang making their collegiate debuts.

UCLA will attempt to remain undefeated on Monday when they host Grand Canyon for a nonconference matchup kicking off at 7 p.m.

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS