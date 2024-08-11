UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Helps Team USA Win Gold at Olympics

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥, times 2️⃣🥇, for 𝐉𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲‼️



Congratulations to @Jrue_Holiday11 and @usabasketball on today’s 98-87 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝-𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 over France at the 2024 Olympics.#OlympiansMadeHere | #UCLAOlympians 🏀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gH0KetLReA