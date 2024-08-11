UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Helps Team USA Win Gold at Olympics
After a grueling tournament, Team USA came out on top over France 98-87 to secure the gold medal in Men's Basketball. And a former standout for the UCLA Bruins was there for the ride.
Former Bruin Jrue Holiday joined the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis to win the United States' fifth consecutive Men's Basketball gold medal. Playing off the bench, Holiday recorded six points, one rebound, and four assists to help Team USA achieve victory over France and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembenyama.
While he wasn't a dominating factor in their victory over France, Holiday was an important part of the teams throughout the Olympics, averaging 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across five games.
His most significant game came against Serbia in the group phase of the tournament. There, he recorded 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
This marks Holiday's second Olympic gold medal, making him the first former UCLA men's basketball player to win two Olympic gold medals.
Holiday is one of twelve former UCLA players to win an Olympic gold medal. Other former Bruins to bring home the gold include Zach Lavine, Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, Reggie Miller, Walt Hazzard, Don Barksdale, Sam Balter, Carl Knowles, Frank Lubin, Don Piper, and Carl Shy.
Overall, 2024 was an incredible year for Holiday. Not only did he win his second Olympic gold medal, but he also won the 2024 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics. Needless to say, Holiday must be feeling on top of the world.
Holiday has been a remarkable basketball player ever since his tenure at UCLA. Considered one of the best defensive guards playing today, Holiday averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals across two years playing for the Bruins. He was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team while at UCLA.
Holiday was chosen 17th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Over the next 15 seasons, he would also play for the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Celtics, where he plays today.
During his NBA Tenure, Holiday would win two NBA Championships, one with Boston and the other with Milwaukee in 2021. He would also be named a two-time NBA All-Star (2013, 2023), a three-time All-Defensive first-team, a three-time All-Defensive second-team, and a three-time Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.
