UCLA Gymnastics Dominates Wasatch Classic to Finish in 1st Place

The Bruins have won their first meet under coach Janelle McDonald.

No. 6 UCLA gymnastics came out on top at the Wasatch Classic on Saturday, besting No. 19 Minnesota, No. 25 Washington and Boise State to secure first place. The Bruins posted a 197.850 team score, and the Huskies were the next closest at 196.550.

UCLA would have taken home the win with the 197.275 they put up in the Super 16 on Jan. 7 – where they placed fourth – but they still took several strides forward to make sure it wasn't particularly close out in West Valley City, Utah.

The Bruins opened things up on the uneven bars, immediately jumping out to a big lead with a 49.500 team score.

Junior Chae Campbell and sophomore Ana Padurariu added the first two counted scores with a 9.825 and a 9.850. Freshman Selena Harris earned a perfect 10 from one judge, only to finish with a 9.975 on the event, while sophomore Jordan Chiles added a 9.950 and super senior Margzetta Frazier anchored with a 9.900.

UCLA matched its meet-opening 49.500 with an identical score on the balance beam, slowly improving over the course of the rotation.

Sophomore Emily Lee's 9.800 didn't even count, since all five routines that came after her were scored higher. Freshman Ceina Alipio posted a 9.850, then Campbell added a 9.900. Chiles and Harris each went for 9.925, then sophomore Emma Malabuyo finished the rotation with another 9.900.

After junior Katie McNamara earned a 9.775 with her floor routine, five straight Bruins hit to get things back on track. Once again, UCLA improved with each successive routine, starting with a 9.875 from Malabuyo.

Harris, Frazier and Chiles went back-to-back-to-back with 9.925s, then Campbell stuck a 9.950 to make it a 49.600 team score on floor.

Frazier's 9.750 opening score on vault wound up counting due to freshman Maddie Anyimi's 9.650, but the eventual 49.250 team score on the event didn't cost the Bruins much. Lee went for 9.800, Campbell posted a 9.875, Harris earned a 9.900 and Chiles finished the day with a 9.925.

Chiles and Harris split the win in the all-around at 39.725, while Campbell placed third with a 39.550. Chiles won the individual vault title, Harris won the title bars title, the pair tied for the best score of the day on beam and Campbell secured the floor title.

UCLA will open up Pac-12 competition Jan. 21 on the road against Washington, fresh off of besting them by 1.300 points. That dual meet will begin at 2 p.m. in Seattle.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories: UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS