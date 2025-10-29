How UCLA Can Build Its Bowl Game Path
After getting blown out against Indiana, any hope for a UCLA CFP appearance has been squandered. However, if the Bruins manage to win three more games, they will be able to make a bowl game.
It is ultimately up to Tim Skipper to rally the troops once again for this final stretch. UCLA needs to look back at what worked during its win streak before the Indiana game.
Players who can make this happen
The "silver lining" in the Bruins' last two games has been Anthony Frias II. In the previous two games, Frias has been the leading rusher for the Bruins, without getting a majority of the carries. Against Maryland and Indiana, Frias has only carried the ball 10 times for 128 yards on 12.8 yards per carry.
Looking ahead, Frias needs to get more touches. It seems like every time he touches the ball, magic happens. The other Bruins running backs have had their games, but haven't been as consistent as Frias in these last two games.
Before Maryland, we thought the Bruins had finally found an identity in their backfield. Jalen Berger and Jaivian Thomas were the main backs for the Bruins, but the production has not been there since. Anthony Frias deserves a crack at the No.1 back spot moving forward.
It is no mystery that Nico Iamaleava has been struggling. In the last two games, he has turned the ball over 5 times (four picks, one fumble). Just by watching the games, you can tell things have changed for Iamaleava, specifically his rushing ability.
The main reason the Bruins were able to dominate Penn State was on the back of Iamaleava's 128-yard rushing game.
Since that game, he has taken a massive step back; it seems like Iamaleava is now a pass-first quarterback. While in theory this is ok, however, the Bruins don't have the weapons to support Iamaleava.
The biggest way Iamalavea can get out of this slump is by looking to run more. He is a great runner when he wants to be, and is the main factor in his success this season. After the Indiana game, he is still the leading rusher for the Bruins, with 388 yards.
Kwazi Gilmer is easily the Bruins' best wide receiver this season. The only issue is that he has been very quiet in the last three games for the Bruins. Titus Mokaoi-Atimalala has stepped up to fill his shoes, but it is time for Gilmer to show up.
Gilmer in the last three has only caught 7 passes for 78 yards and no touchdowns. Since Jerry Neuhiesel has taken over offensive play calling, the Bruins have had a more balanced offense. This could be a reason for the slump, but we have seen how other Bruins wideouts have had success.
Moving forward Gilmer needs to be the player we know he can be. This will help Iamaleava transition into a more pass heavy offense.
Tim Skipper has a lot to fix if he wants be the Bruins head coach next season. The performance against Indiana definitely hurt his odds, but if he can take them to a bowl game his odds go up.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.