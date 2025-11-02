UCLA Star Earns Spot on Karl Malone Award Watch List
UCLA Basketball has a lot of hype heading into the 2025-2026 season. The Bruins were ranked No. 12 in the AP preseason poll, and the roster is loaded with a mix of returning talent and elite transfer portal acquisitions.
There are plenty of stars on the Bruins this year and a lot of excitement about the backcourt in particular, with Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent drawing a lot of attention. However, a member of the Bruins' frontcourt is earning some recognition of his own, having recently been named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award.
Which UCLA Star Was Named To the Karl Malone Award Watch List?
Senior power forward Tyler Bilodeau was named as a member of the 2025-2026 Karl Malone Award watch list. The honor is presented each season to the nation's top power forward and was created in 2015.
It's a big-time honor for Bilodeau to be named to the preseason watchlist, and well-deserved considering his 2024-2025 campaign with the Bruins. Last year, he transferred from Oregon State to UCLA and made an immediate impact for head coach Mick Cronin's squad, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, while shooting 49.6% from the floor.
He was the team's leading scorer, and while he'll have much more help this season than he did last, he still should be one of the team's top performers. To win the Karl Malone Award, Bilodeau will have to remain on the watch list until January, when the final 10 candidates are announced.
From there, the list is narrowed to the top five power forwards in the country in March, and the winner will be announced in the same month.
Regardless of whether he wins the award or not, it's still an honor to be recognized as one of the nation's top power forwards heading into the season. UCLA is poised for a big year, and Bilodeau will be essential to the team's success.
A Bruin has never won the Karl Malone Award, and to become the first Bilodeau will have to beat out some of the top players in the country. Here's a look at the other 19 college basketball stars that were placed on the watchlist.
Here is the full list of players joining Bilodeau as the 2025-26 Karl Malone Award candidates:
- Koa Peat (Arizona)
- Keyshawn Hall (Auburn)
- Michael Rataj (Baylor)
- Cameron Boozer (Duke)
- Thomas Haugh (Florida)
- Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech)
- Graham Ike (Gonzaga)
- Joseph Tugler (Houston)
- Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa)
- Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State)
- Malik Reneau (Miami)
- Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)
- Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)
- Nick Martinelli (Northwestern)
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue)
- Bryce Hopkins (St. John's)
- Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)
- JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
- Alex Karaban (UConn)
