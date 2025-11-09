UCLA Plunges in KenPom After Pepperdine Win
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) haven't quite unleashed their full potential through two games of the season, and the numbers are backing it up.
The Bruins started the season 10th in the heralded Ken Pomeroy college basketball ratings and dropped 10 spots to No. 20 after a struggle some win over Eastern Washington to open the season.
On Friday, UCLA looked to redeem itself against Pepperdine, but the offense struggled and the Bruins narrowly took out the Waves, 74-63. Following the game, UCLA dropped another 10 spots to No. 30 on the updated KenPom rankings.
In the updated rankings through Saturday, UCLA's offense ranks 33rd in the nation with a 116.3 offensive rating, which is down five spots from where it was entering the game and is emblematic of a struggling offensive attack.
The Bruins are much more staunch defensively, holding the 20th-ranked defense in college basketball with a 95.6 defensive rating. Transfer center Xavier Booker anchored UCLA's defense against Pepperdine with five blocks on Friday.
Notable conference and non-conference opponents like Purdue (7), Gonzaga (8) and Arizona (10) remain ahead of the Bruins in the rankings. UCLA takes on the Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 14 in the Intuit Dome in Inglewoood, California.
UCLA Can't Reach Potential Against Pepperdine
The Bruins had control over the entire game, but much like their season-opening win against Eastern Washington, struggled to outright blow out a lesser opponent. UCLA's offense and point guard Donovan Dent struggled to get anything going in the first half.
UCLA's second half was much better, spearheaded by center Xavier Booker, who led the Bruins with 15 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 5-of-8 shooting. Mick Cronin's crew led by as much as 19 points in the second half, but a late-game flurry from Pepperdine's Aaron Clark narrowed the lead in the end.
Clark and Javon Cooley led the Waves with 18 and 17 points respectively. No other player reached double figures. Pepperdine shot 34.4% from the field, credit to UCLA's defense.
Dent had an up and down game, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals on 3-of-8 (37.5%) shooting. Eric Dailey Jr. returned from injury and put up 10 points and four rebounds. Skyy Clark bounced back from a rough outing last game with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting.
Trent Perry continues to be a solid scoring force off the bench. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 4-of-9 shooting (0-4 3PT). Booker headlined UCLA's win.
The Bruins may need to start getting their act together. Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.
