UCLA WBB Stakes Claim, Dominates No. 6 Oklahoma
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) staked their claim as one of the best teams in the nation with their dominant 73-59 win over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
UCLA transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens proved just how valuable an addition she is, erupting for 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Two of college basketball's biggest stars, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Oklahoma's Raegan Beers, battled it out in a classic, gritty matchup in the paint. Betts finished with just nine points and seven turnovers on 4-of-11 shooting, but made up for it around the rim, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.
Beers also struggled from the field as the two defensive stalwarts exchanged blows. The Sooner center finished with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but snagged 14 boards and two steals.
Bruins star freshman Sienna Betts was out with a recurring lower leg injury, but is no longer in a walking boot. Betts' counterpart, Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 freshman in the nation, scored 11 points on 4-of-16 (25.0%) shooting. The budding freshman couldn't quite find her footing, but made up for it by not committing a single turnover.
UCLA got some staunch help off the bench. Forward Angela Dugalic posted 16 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and three steals, coming up as the Bruins' unsung hero of the night.
This was a great start to UCLA's gauntlet of a non-conference slate. The Bruins head to Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge and take on No. 11 North Carolina. After matchups against USF and Southern, UCLA goes back to Vegas to open up the Players' Era Tournament against No. 4 Texas. Regardless of the result of that game, the Bruins will play one of No. 15 Duke and No. 2 South Carolina.
And, finally, to round out November, UCLA will play against No. 12 Tennessee before starting Big Ten play against Oregon in December.
Cori Close Details Sienna Betts’ Ongoing Recovery Process
Coach Cori Close revealed before the season started that they'd be cautious with her progressioni back to the court.
Following UCLA's 87-50 win over UCSB on Thursday, close gave a new update on the budding young star.
"We're taking it day by day with her," Close said postgame. "She was in there working this morning and I was like, 'Oh man, I sure would like to get her out there.' It really is just sort of a week-by-week kind of thing. You know, I really don't know the answer to that. She is coming along great.
"I asked our trainer today, you know, 'How do you feel about her progress? Do you feel like it's going?' She says, 'I think she's doing a great job. I think it's going really well.' I just don't -- I literally haven't been given a timeline yet."
Betts came to Westwood as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and will only be another staunch addition to what's looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the nation.
