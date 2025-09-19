Potential UCLA Head Coach Candidate Could Bring Major Culture Shift
The hunt for a new UCLA coach continues. With many notable names still in the mix for the Bruins, it remains a mystery to see what direction Athletic Director Martin Jarmond decides to go. It can be assumed that Jarmond wants someone who can shift the culture for the Bruins moving forward.
A name that has stuck out is Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. A former player, turned coach, has a very respectable resume. After being elevated from wide receiver coach to offensive coordinator this year, following an NCAA championship win, it is clear that Ohio State views Hartline very highly.
In 2018, he was named the interim wide receiver coach for Ohio State. He has thrived in that position, coaching notable players such as Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Emguka, and Garret Wilson. Earning Ohio State the title of "Wide Receiver U".
Since Hartline became the WR coach for Ohio State, the team has been near the top in offensive scoring totals. Wide Receiver units have excelled, producing many 1,000-yard seasons with different players and producing many first-round draft picks. The Buckeyes remain one of the league's premier offenses, and Hartline can take some credit for it.
Hartline has been able to radically change the culture for the Buckeyes, even at positions that aren't considered big-time. This is something the Bruins desperately need. Although some stars have emerged from UCLA, the team desperately needs someone to develop players consistently.
I mentioned in the last coach profile that Mike McDaniel is a potential candidate for the Bruins' head coaching job, and his name carries significant weight in recruitment. The same can be said for Hartline; while not as accomplished, he is still renowned as an excellent player developer.
As the Bruins continue their coaching search, Hartline remains a name to watch. For a program that is desprate to establish themselves in the BIG 10, a coach like Hartline who has a reputation for development and recruiting, could be that person.
Hartline joins a growing list of candidates for the coaching job, each offering a different vision for UCLA's future. UCLA needs to find someone who can transform the culture overnight. The question remains: What will Athletic Director Martian Jarmond do?
