All Bruins

Potential UCLA Head Coach Candidate Could Bring Major Culture Shift

A massive culture shift may be in store for the Bruins if they grab this top head coach candidate

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hunt for a new UCLA coach continues. With many notable names still in the mix for the Bruins, it remains a mystery to see what direction Athletic Director Martin Jarmond decides to go. It can be assumed that Jarmond wants someone who can shift the culture for the Bruins moving forward.

A name that has stuck out is Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. A former player, turned coach, has a very respectable resume. After being elevated from wide receiver coach to offensive coordinator this year, following an NCAA championship win, it is clear that Ohio State views Hartline very highly.

In 2018, he was named the interim wide receiver coach for Ohio State. He has thrived in that position, coaching notable players such as Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Emguka, and Garret Wilson. Earning Ohio State the title of "Wide Receiver U".

Brian Hartlin
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline motions during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Hartline became the WR coach for Ohio State, the team has been near the top in offensive scoring totals. Wide Receiver units have excelled, producing many 1,000-yard seasons with different players and producing many first-round draft picks. The Buckeyes remain one of the league's premier offenses, and Hartline can take some credit for it.

Hartline has been able to radically change the culture for the Buckeyes, even at positions that aren't considered big-time. This is something the Bruins desperately need. Although some stars have emerged from UCLA, the team desperately needs someone to develop players consistently.

I mentioned in the last coach profile that Mike McDaniel is a potential candidate for the Bruins' head coaching job, and his name carries significant weight in recruitment. The same can be said for Hartline; while not as accomplished, he is still renowned as an excellent player developer.

Brian Hartlin
Ohio State football offensive coordinator Brian Hartline answers a question during the Ohio State football coaches news conference August 18, 2025 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio. Coaches answering questions were Ryan Day, Matt Patricia and Hartline. / Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Bruins continue their coaching search, Hartline remains a name to watch. For a program that is desprate to establish themselves in the BIG 10, a coach like Hartline who has a reputation for development and recruiting, could be that person.

Hartline joins a growing list of candidates for the coaching job, each offering a different vision for UCLA's future. UCLA needs to find someone who can transform the culture overnight. The question remains: What will Athletic Director Martian Jarmond do?

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.