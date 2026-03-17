UCLA’s Cronin: All-Time NCAA Tournament Record, Best Finishes

Mick Cronin is one of the most intense head coaches in college basketball, but does his NCAA Tournament résumé truly hold up?

Cronin’s NCAA Tournament record may not immediately jump off the page. Throughout his career, he has posted a record slightly above .500 in the tournament. Compared to some of the most dominant coaches in college basketball history, that mark may not appear overly impressive at first glance. However, a deeper look tells a different story.

Final Four Runs

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cronin has built his career on consistency. Across three programs — Murray State, Cincinnati, and UCLA — he has compiled 15 NCAA Tournament appearances with a 16–15 record. The foundation he built before arriving at UCLA helped shape the coach he is today.

His most memorable run came during the 2021 NCAA Tournament. UCLA entered the field through the First Four and eventually advanced all the way to the Final Four , defying expectations along the way. This run would ultimately cement Mick Cronin as UCLA's coach of the future.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins defeated Michigan State , BYU, Alabama, and Michigan to reach the national semifinals, becoming just the second team ever to reach the Final Four after starting in the First Four. That magical run ended against Gonzaga when Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater in overtime to send the Bruins home.

That Final Four appearance was UCLA’s first national semifinal appearance since 2008 and instantly elevated the program back into the national spotlight. Still, returning to that stage has proven difficult.

Elite 8

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin pleads his case to officials in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Outside of UCLA’s Elite Eight win against Michigan during the 2021 run, Cronin has not returned to that round since. However, that is not necessarily a criticism of his coaching ability. The Elite Eight remains one of the most difficult stages in all of college basketball to reach.

Sweet 16

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cronin has reached the Sweet 16 three separate times in his career. His first came in 2012 while coaching Cincinnati. That season, Cincinnati defeated Texas 65–59 in the first round and Florida State 62–56 in the second round before falling to Ohio State 81–66 in the Sweet 16.

His other two Sweet 16 appearances came with UCLA. In 2022, the Bruins defeated Akron 57–53 in the first round and Saint Mary’s 72–59 in the second round before losing to North Carolina 73–66 in the Sweet 16.

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin at a press conference after the game against the Chico State Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Cronin has built a respectable résumé in March. While he may still be searching for the signature championship run that would define his career, his consistency in getting teams into the tournament and competing deep into March speaks for itself.