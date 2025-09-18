Top Names For UCLA Coaching Gig, Part 2
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're diving into some names that can replace DeShaun Foster.
To watch today's episode, view below:
The search is on for UCLA's next head football coach after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following a devastating 0-3 start to the season.
As the search for Foster's replacement commences, let's dive into some names that can find themselves in the conversation.
D'Anton Lynn, DC, USC
Lynn is a name familiar with UCLA. He was the Bruins' defensive coordinator in 2023 and has since assumed the same position for crosstown rival USC. The former Bruins' DC was listed as a reported frontrunner for the position by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Feldman wrote, "Sources briefed on the Bruins’ strategy said UCLA’s most influential supporters connected to the football program think very highly of Lynn, who has improved what was a dreadful Trojans defense. In addition to being able to connect with players, Lynn’s even-keeled personality, measured approach and attention to detail have made a lot of folks big believers in him."
Tony White, DC, Florida State
White is a familiar name among UCLA circles. In fact, he was in the running for the vacancy two years ago before Foster was named head coach.
Since the coaching change, fans have long wished the program had opted with White, a former Bruins player himself, instead of Foster. Along with his strong ties to Southern California, White provides more coordinator experience than Foster ever had (which was zero).
Tommy Rees, OC, Cleveland Browns
Rees is one of the youngest, fastest-rising coaches in all of football. The 33-year-old was born in Los Angeles and his father, Bill, was a UCLA assistant for nearly 20 years.
His age, ties to Los Angeles, history with the program, and trajectory as a young football coach make him one of the most intriguing names to watch in this search. However, being on NFL timing, it'll be hard to facilitate a coaching change.
Spencer Danielson, HC, Boise State
Another young program builder, Danielson is coming off the heels of leading Boise State to the CFP for the first time. The 36-year-old grew up in SoCal.
He won't be going through the Mountain West with the Bruins, but he'll have considerably more resources, attractiveness for recruits, and more commercialization being in the Big Ten. Danielson falls in the pool of young program builders with experience (most importantly) who can change things in Westwood.
Wildcard: Jason Eck, HC, New Mexico
Eck and his New Mexico Lobos just embarrassed the Bruins. What better person to bring in than one of the best rebuilders in all of college football?
Eck, 48, continuously improved while in charge of FCS Idaho, and things are looking up in Albuquerque. Above all, he is a fiery personality and relentless winner, two important qualities in this era of college football. Why not throw the bag at Eck?
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.