Potential Head Coach Profile: Someone Looking for a Fresh Start
After starting the season with three straight losses and relieving DeShaun Foster, the Bruins are currently looking for a new head coach to lead them into the future. Several names have already emerged; however, another prominent candidate became available recently.
On Sept. 23, Oklahoma State fired long-time head coach Mike Gundy, following a very rough 2024 season that has seemingly carried over into 2025. While success has been hard for Gundy, he is a proven winner in a tough Big 12 conference.
Athletic Director Martin Jarmond wants a winning head coach to take UCLA to the next level. While Gundy has struggled lately, his extensive resume is hard to ignore. It remains a mystery who Jarmond has on his short list; Gundy's name could shake things up.
Gundy, since being hired by Oklahoma State in 2005, has had a 65.4% win rate (170-90). He has been the guy for Oklahoma, providing consistency for the Cowboys over the last 20 years. While there have been plenty of lows, there have definitely been highs.
His highs include a handful of seasons where the Cowboys looked unstoppable. Just recently, in 2021, the Cowboys were a win away from making the College Football Playoffs against Baylor. It is important to note that the CFP format in 2021 had four playoff spots, so even being in contention is an achievement in itself.
Another great season by Gundy was in 2011. In that season, he led the Cowboys to No.3 in the AP ranking, as well as winning the Big-12 championship game. If there were a modern CFP format, then there is no doubt that the Cowboys could've won it all that year.
While Gundy had established himself as a top coach in the league, in recent times however he has lost that success. In the last 12 games for the Cowboys they have went 1-11, this stretch definitely contributed to his firing.
If the Bruins want to look past that, they still could have a good head coach in Gundy. He has showed flashes and has proved he can coach in the highest level. UCLA could be a good school for Gundy to rebuild his reputation, the school has tons of resources as well as the school name carrying weight for recruits.
Gundy is known for developing players into stars. He looks for the hidden gems in recruitment classes and doesn't rely on finding the highest rated players. He is primarily a offensive coach, so looking for explosive players is a emphasis for him. If the Bruins are able to pull him in they will have a new identity over night.
More names have popped up for the Bruins. Most candidates are currently under contract, so if AD Martin Jarmond is looking to avoid paying for buy-out fees, Gundy is definitely a name to watch.
Big-name candidates don't come up this often. If the Bruins can hire Gundy, the program's future looks brighter. With a plethora of resources at their disposal, the Bruins still need to find someone who can use them effectively.
