Trio of UCLA Baseball Players Earn National Recognition

The 2026 baseball season didn't end the way UCLA wanted it to, but sometimes, you have such a good season that the praise continues even after you've been eliminated from national title contention much earlier than expected.

A few UCLA veterans are finding that to be the case, racking up individual recognition, honors, and achievements in the few days since the season ended.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Here's what those Bruins have achieved so far this week.

SS Roch Cholowsky

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft has earned plenty of praise throughout his college career, from conference honors to national and All-America recognition. His 2025 sophomore season was statistically better than his 2026 junior campaign, but that's not stopping the hype train.

Roch Cholowsky has been selected as a Dick Howser Trophy finalist announced today by @NCBWA.



Cholowsky has been named a finalist for the award in back-to-back seasons.



🗞️: https://t.co/17uFqf08Gi #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/l7cwU7ygLP — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 4, 2026

Cholowsky still led the team in home runs and many other offensive categories and has now been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy (the NCBWA's award for the best player in college baseball) and the Brooks Wallace Award (Nation's Best Shortstop). He's also up for the Golden Spikes Award (top player in the US).

Cholowsky won the Wallace Award last season and was one of the five finalists for the Howser Trophy, all after becoming one of the rare few back-to-back Big Ten Players of the Year.

Bruins' Bullpen Standouts

Easton Hawk and Wylan Moss have been named @NCBWA Stopper of the Year finalists, recognizing the duo as two of the premier relief arms in the nation!



🗞️: https://t.co/5KS95tEgbT #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/HAPfWuMCZH — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 4, 2026

UCLA had a great starting pitching staff, and Easton Hawk and Wylan Moss followed that up with great performances in the bullpen. Hawk solidified his spot as the team's closer with an astonishing 1.93 ERA and .187 opponent batting average, despite some struggles in the postseason. Moss was the next best weapon in the bullpen and became an asset as a fill-in starter in the postseason after an unfortunate injury to Logan Reddemann.

Moss made six starts in Reddemann's absence, claiming the Friday-night starter role and shutting down solid teams over his first few starts. He was good enough to earn the nod as the starter in the NCAA Tournament opener against Saint Mary's, allowing just two runs in five innings, but the Bruins could not capitalize on the opportunity to win the game.

Adding another pair of West Coast arms to Training Camp 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Pri9I1wMZM — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) June 3, 2026

Both Hawk and Moss have had eventful weeks. They're on the NCBWA's list of finalists for "Stopper of the Year," which recognizes the top reliever in the nation. UCLA is the only team with multiple finalists on the 14-player list. The pitchers are also spending time in the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, competing against the best non-draft-eligible prospects in the country and a few select college summer league teams across the country this summer.