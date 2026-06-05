Trio of UCLA Baseball Players Earn National Recognition
The 2026 baseball season didn't end the way UCLA wanted it to, but sometimes, you have such a good season that the praise continues even after you've been eliminated from national title contention much earlier than expected.
A few UCLA veterans are finding that to be the case, racking up individual recognition, honors, and achievements in the few days since the season ended.
Here's what those Bruins have achieved so far this week.
SS Roch Cholowsky
The projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft has earned plenty of praise throughout his college career, from conference honors to national and All-America recognition. His 2025 sophomore season was statistically better than his 2026 junior campaign, but that's not stopping the hype train.
Cholowsky still led the team in home runs and many other offensive categories and has now been named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy (the NCBWA's award for the best player in college baseball) and the Brooks Wallace Award (Nation's Best Shortstop). He's also up for the Golden Spikes Award (top player in the US).
Cholowsky won the Wallace Award last season and was one of the five finalists for the Howser Trophy, all after becoming one of the rare few back-to-back Big Ten Players of the Year.
Bruins' Bullpen Standouts
UCLA had a great starting pitching staff, and Easton Hawk and Wylan Moss followed that up with great performances in the bullpen. Hawk solidified his spot as the team's closer with an astonishing 1.93 ERA and .187 opponent batting average, despite some struggles in the postseason. Moss was the next best weapon in the bullpen and became an asset as a fill-in starter in the postseason after an unfortunate injury to Logan Reddemann.
Moss made six starts in Reddemann's absence, claiming the Friday-night starter role and shutting down solid teams over his first few starts. He was good enough to earn the nod as the starter in the NCAA Tournament opener against Saint Mary's, allowing just two runs in five innings, but the Bruins could not capitalize on the opportunity to win the game.
Both Hawk and Moss have had eventful weeks. They're on the NCBWA's list of finalists for "Stopper of the Year," which recognizes the top reliever in the nation. UCLA is the only team with multiple finalists on the 14-player list. The pitchers are also spending time in the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, competing against the best non-draft-eligible prospects in the country and a few select college summer league teams across the country this summer.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.