UCLA is coming off a huge upset win against No. 10 Illinois, and if it wants to keep that momentum going, it will need three key players to step up in a major way.

The Bruins find themselves in a strange position in late February. At times, they look like a top-15 team in the country, while in other moments they resemble a bottom-50 team. For UCLA to stabilize, it must put together back-to-back convincing wins. That effort begins with a crucial matchup against USC.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives to the basket past UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The first player on this list is obvious: Donovan Dent . He is the heart and soul of this inconsistent UCLA team, and his performances often determine whether the Bruins win or lose. If he can deliver another strong showing like he did against Illinois, UCLA will be in a good position.

His biggest strength is his facilitation. If he can continue to create at a high level, the other players on this list will benefit. Against Illinois, he had 15 assists with zero turnovers. If he can maintain that level of ball security while creating offense, UCLA will be in good shape.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In a crowded guard rotation, it may be difficult for Trent Perry to make a consistent impact. With Skyy Clark now receiving starting minutes, Perry needs to play some of his best basketball to make his presence felt against USC.

If he can take advantage of his opportunities and score efficiently, Perry could be the difference in how comfortably UCLA wins this game. The bottom line is he needs to contribute on both ends of the floor. If he does that, UCLA will be in good shape.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) lets out a yell after scoring while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) (left) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) (right) look on in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Last but not least is Eric Dailey Jr. Against Illinois, he led the team in scoring and rebounding with 20 points and six rebounds. While it may be difficult for him to replicate that performance, UCLA may need something similar.

If Dailey Jr. can grab more than six rebounds in this game, the Bruins will be in a strong position. UCLA’s biggest issue this season has been rebounding, and if he can help fix that, it will go a long way.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While this game may look manageable at first glance, UCLA is far from perfect. The Bruins cannot let the Illinois win get to their heads, or this game could slip away quickly. Rivalry matchups like this always carry upset potential, and these three players will be key in preventing that.

