UCLA to Host Local Class of 2026 4-Star EDGE
UCLA football has continued to schedule visits as a very busy month of January is winding down.
On Monday, four-star class of 2026 edge rusher Anthony "Poppa" Jones from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California announced on social media that he will be visiting UCLA on Thursday.
Jones is ranked the No. 21 edge rusher in the class of 2026 and No. 31 prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Bruins offered Jones back in June. He has also received offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington, Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, USC, UNLV and Texas A&M, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Jones back in April:
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
This past season, Jones recorded 54 tackles, eight for a loss, 8.5 sacks and an interception for Crean Lutheran.
Jones visited for multiple UCLA games this past season and visited Westwood on a couple occasions last summer, the first having been for the program's prospect camp in June, where he received his offer.
UCLA has only landed four prospects from the class of 2026 so far. But the program has extended a number of offers to the class in this month alone. It wouldn't be a surprise if class of 2026 commitments spike for the Bruins this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.