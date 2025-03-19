UCLA Legacy to Decommit From West Virginia, Potential Bruins Target?
UCLA men's basketball is preparing for the NCAA Tournament right now, but recruiting will need to start becoming a major focus for this program as well.
The Bruins haven't landed a class of 2025 commit yet, but another opportunity has presented itself.
According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, three-star forward Trent MacLean "will request his release from his National Letter of Intent to West Virginia."
The news comes shortly after former Mountaineers coach Darian Devries' departure from the program.
MacLean is the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean. While the Bruins did not offer Trent, it may be wise for them to target the legacy prospect.
Trent, who played for SoCal Academy, is ranked the No. 40 power forward in the class of 2025, the No. 23 class of 2025 prospect in California and the No. 183 overall prospect in his class.
Below is a portion of 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Trent from September:
"MacLean is a late-blooming perimeter forward who appears to be on the verge of a major ascension. Best described as a stretch-four from a positional standpoint, he has a terrific combination of size at 6-foot-9 and skill. He shoots it very well from the perimeter, with soft touch and good loft on his ball. He has clear gravity as a spot-up threat, is valuable in pick-and-pop action, and, most recently, is progressing into a true movement shooter who can come off screens and make tough shots, when he is on balance. He also moves without the ball, and cuts extremely hard, for a player his size."
Don is the all-time leading scorer in Pac-12 history. He scored 2,608 points in his four-year career with the Bruins.
He was a consensus second-team All-American in his final season with the Bruins and was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the third year in a row. He was also named the Pac-10 Rookie of the Year for his freshman season.
Don went on to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft.
Considering Trent's initial decision had come down to West Virginia and St. Mary's, it might be unlikely that he would choose UCLA if it were to offer him. But one would have to think he would strongly consider the option.
