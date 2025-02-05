UCLA Deemed a Finalist for Class of 2026 Five-Star ATH
Brandon Arrington, the top ATH in the class of 2026, announced his top-12 schools on social media on Tuesday.
UCLA, which offered the five-star prospect last month, made the cut.
Along with UCLA, Arrington's finalists include Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Penn State, Florida State and Nebraska.
Arrington is ranked the No. 1 ATH in his class and the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Mount Miguel High School (Spring Valley) is also a phenom on the track. Last spring, he won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash at the 2024 CIF State Track and Field Championships.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins summarized Arrington's talents when he evaluated the highly touted prospect last April:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."
The evaluation was written prior to Arrington's outing at the state championships, where he recorded times of 10.33 and 20.55 in his 100-meter and 200-meter dash showings, respectively.
Bruins fans can only hope UCLA's proximity to home acts as a major advantage in the program's pursuit of the California standout.
